Daily Dividend Report: AFG,LTC,PNC,RPM,GNL

American Financial Group announced that it has declared a regular dividend of $0.63 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock. The dividend is payable on April 25, 2023 to holders of record on April 14, 2023.

LTC Properties announced today that it had declared a monthly cash dividend on its common stock for the second quarter of 2023. The Company declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share per month for the months of April, May and June 2023, payable on April 28, May 31 and June 30, 2023, respectively, to stockholders of record on April 20, May 23 and June 22, 2023, respectively.

The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.50 per share. The dividend will be payable May 5, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business April 18, 2023.

RPM International today announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on April 28, 2023, to stockholders of record as of April 13, 2023. RPM's last cash dividend increase of 5.0 percent in October 2022 marked RPM's 49th consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to its stockholders, which places RPM in an elite category of less than half of 1 percent of all publicly traded U.S. companies. Only 41 other U.S. companies, besides RPM, have consecutively paid an increasing annual dividend for a longer period of time, according to Dividend Radar. During this timeframe, the company has returned approximately $3.2 billion in cash dividends to its stockholders. At a share price of $87.00, RPM's annual dividend yield would be 1.9 percent.

Global Net Lease, announced today that it declared quarterly dividends on its outstanding common stock. Specifically, GNL declared a dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on April 17, 2023, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2023.

