Daily Dividend Report: AFG,GNL,LSI,LTC,RPM

American Financial Group announced that it has declared a regular dividend of $0.63 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock. The dividend is payable on January 25, 2023 to holders of record on January 13, 2023.

Global Net Lease announced today that it intends to continue to pay dividends on its shares of common stock at an annualized rate of $1.60 per share or $0.40 per share on a quarterly basis. GNL anticipates paying dividends authorized by its board of directors on its shares of common stock on a quarterly basis in arrears on the 15th day of the first month following the end of each fiscal quarter to common stock holders of record on the record date for such payment. Accordingly, GNL declared a dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on January 17, 2023 to common stock holders of record at the close of business on January 13, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Life Storage, a self-storage real estate investment trust, announced today an increase in the Company's quarterly common stock dividend from $1.08 per share to $1.20 per share or $4.32 to $4.80 annualized. This increase represents an 11% increase over the prior quarter and 20% over the dividend declared in the first quarter of 2022. The increase is effective with the quarterly dividend to be paid on January 26, 2023 to shareholders of record on January 13, 2023. The dividend, based on December 30, 2022 closing share price, equates to an annual yield of 4.9%. "The Board is pleased to approve an 11% increase in our quarterly dividend, marking the sixth increase in the last four years and a total raise of 79% over that time period," said Joe Saffire, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "We are proud to have a track record of consistent dividend growth and look forward to continuing to deliver strong financial performance and shareholder value in the future."

LTC Properties announced today that it had declared a monthly cash dividend on its common stock for the first quarter of 2023. The Company declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share per month for the months of January, February and March 2023, payable on January 31, February 28 and March 31, 2023, respectively, to stockholders of record on January 23, February 17 and March 23, 2023, respectively.

RPM International today announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on January 31, 2023, to stockholders of record as of January 20, 2023. RPM's last cash dividend increase of 5.0 percent in October 2022 marked RPM's 49th consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to its stockholders, which places RPM in an elite category of less than half of 1 percent of all publicly traded U.S. companies. Only 41 other U.S. companies, besides RPM, have consecutively paid an increasing annual dividend for a longer period of time, according to Dividend Radar. During this timeframe, the company has returned approximately $3.1 billion in cash dividends to its stockholders. At a share price of $98.00, RPM's annual dividend yield would be 1.7 percent.

