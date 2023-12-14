American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has raised the amount of its quarterly cash dividend by 25%. The Board declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 on December 13, 2023, payable on January 19, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 5, 2024. "I am pleased to announce a 25% increase in our quarterly dividend, reflecting improved fundamentals and free cash flow over the course of 2023. This underscores the strength of our balance sheet and confidence in our strategic direction as we enter 2024. We remain committed to delivering sustained profitable growth and returns to our shareholders," commented Jay Schottenstein, AEO's Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

Conagra Brands, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.35 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on February 29, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 30, 2024. Conagra Brands has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since January 1976.

American Tower today announced that its board of directors has declared its quarterly cash distribution of $1.70 per share on shares of the Company's common stock. The distribution is payable on February 1, 2024 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on December 28, 2023.

The Board of Directors of Xcel Energy today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of 52 cents per share. The dividends are payable January 20, 2024, to shareholders of record on December 28, 2023.

Toll Brothers, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders. The dividend of $0.21 per share will be paid on January 26, 2023 to shareholders of record on the close of business on January 12, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AEO,CAG,AMT,XEL,TOL

