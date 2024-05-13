Daily Dividend Report: AEE,HBB,WLK,VMC,MAR

The board of directors of Ameren today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 67 cents per share. This dividend is payable June 28, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 12, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has approved a 4.5% increase in the Company's regular quarterly cash dividend, raising the quarterly amount from $0.11 per share to $0.115 per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock and will be paid June 14, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Westlake today declared a regular dividend distribution of 50 cents per share for the first quarter of 2024. This dividend will be payable on June 6, 2024, to stockholders of record on May 21, 2024. This is the 79th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 7, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 24, 2024.

Marriott International today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 63 cents per share of common stock, which represents a 21 percent increase over the previous quarterly dividend amount of 52 cents per share and reflects the company's earnings growth and strong cash generation. The dividend is payable on June 28, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 24, 2024.

