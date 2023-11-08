Daily Dividend Report: ADP,UNH,MMM,VLO,HPQ

The board of directors of ADP approved a $0.15 increase in the quarterly cash dividend to an annual rate of $5.60 per share, Maria Black, ADP's chief executive officer, announced today. The increased cash dividend marks the 49th consecutive year in which ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management solutions, has raised its quarterly dividend. "This 12% increase in our quarterly dividend signifies our 49th year of consecutive annual dividend increases. Our dividend is a cornerstone to our long-standing commitment to shareholder-friendly actions, and we are pleased to be one of a select group of companies with such a track record," said Maria Black. The new quarterly dividend rate of $1.40 per share will be distributed on January 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 8, 2023.

The UnitedHealth Group board of directors has authorized payment of a cash dividend of $1.88 per share, to be paid on December 12, 2023, to all shareholders of record of UNH common stock as of the close of business December 4, 2023.

The 3M Board of Directors today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.50 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable Dec. 12, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 17, 2023. 3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years. As of Sept. 30, 2023, 3M had 552,317,038 common shares outstanding and 60,529 shareholders of record.

The Board of Directors of Valero Energy has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $1.02 per share. The dividend is payable on December 20, 2023 to holders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2023.

HPQ has declared a cash dividend of $0.2756 per share on the company's common stock, representing an increase of approximately 5% from the prior dividend. The dividend, the first in HP's fiscal year 2024, is payable on January 3, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 13, 2023. HP has approximately 1.0 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ADP,UNH,MMM,VLO,HPQ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.