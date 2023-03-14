Agree Realty today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.240 per common share. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $2.880 per common share, representing a 5.7% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.724 per common share from the first quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable April 14, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023.

Parkland announces that a dividend of $0.34 per share will be paid on April 14, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 22, 2023. The dividend will be an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes. The ex-dividend date is March 21, 2023.

Benchmark Electronics today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share, payable on April 13, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023.

Douglas Elliman today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.05 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be payable on March 31, 2023 to holders of record as of March 23, 2023.

Calavo Growers, a global avocado-industry leader and provider of convenient, ready-to-eat fresh food, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.10 per share. The dividend will be paid on April 6, 2023, to Calavo Grower's shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 24, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ADC,PKI,BHE,DOUG,CVGW

