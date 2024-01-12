Agree Realty today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a monthly cash dividend of $0.247 per common share. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $2.964 per common share, representing a 2.9% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.880 per common share from the first quarter of 2023. The dividend is payable February 14, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.53 per share, payable on February 23, 2024 to stockholders of record on February 5, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share, payable on February 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on January 22, 2024. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

Effective January 12, 2024, the Unum Group Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.365 per share on its common stock to be paid February 16, 2024, to stockholders of record as of January 26, 2024.

The Bank of New York Mellon today announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends on its common stock of $0.42 per share, payable on February 2, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 22, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ADC,C,CL,UNM,BK

