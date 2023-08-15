Daily Dividend Report: ACT,DGX,WHR,SU,HNI

Enact Holdings a leading provider of private mortgage insurance through its insurance subsidiaries, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per common share, payable on September 13, 2023, to shareholders of record on August 31, 2023. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Quest Diagnostics, the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per share, payable on October 23, 2023 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on October 6, 2023.

Today, the board of directors of Whirlpool declared a quarterly dividend of $1.75 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 25, 2023.

Suncor Energy's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per share on its common shares, payable Sept. 25, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 1, 2023.

HNI announced today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 32 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 8, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 25, 2023.

