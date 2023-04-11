Albertsons Companies today announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 of $0.12 per share of common stock. The cash dividend is payable on May 10, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 26, 2023.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, announced today that its Board of Directors approved an 11.4% increase in the dividend on its common shares from $0.88 to $0.98 per share on an annualized basis. Simultaneously, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.245 per share, payable on May 15, 2023 to common shareholders of record on April 28, 2023.

Cintas announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per share of common stock payable on June 15, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2023. Cintas has a strong record of returning capital to its shareholders and has consistently raised its dividend each year since Cintas' initial public offering 40 years ago in 1983.

The Alliant Energy Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4525 per share payable on May 15, 2023, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on April 28, 2023. Dividends on common stock have been paid for 310 consecutive quarters since 1946.

Maximus, a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share, payable on May 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ACI,SKT,CTAS,LNT,MMS

