Daily Dividend Report: ABT,GE,PFE,EQR,NUE

Abbott today announced that its board of directors has increased the company's quarterly common dividend to 55 cents per share, an increase of 7.8%. This marks the company's 52nd consecutive year of dividend growth. It will be the 400th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Feb. 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 12, 2024. Abbott is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of GE today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable January 25, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 28, 2023. The ex-dividend date is December 27, 2023.

Pfizer today announced that its board of directors declared an increase in the quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock to $0.42 for the first-quarter 2024 dividend, payable March 1, 2024, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on January 26, 2024. The first-quarter 2024 cash dividend will be the 341st consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

Equity Residential today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company's common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the fourth quarter of $0.6625 per share will be paid on January 12, 2024 to shareholders of record on January 2, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Nucor today announced the increase of its regular quarterly cash dividend on Nucor's common stock to $0.54 per share. This cash dividend is payable on February 9, 2024 to stockholders of record on December 29, 2023 and is Nucor's 203rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Nucor has increased its regular, or base, dividend for 51 consecutive years - every year since it first began paying dividends in 1973.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ABT,GE,PFE,EQR,NUE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.