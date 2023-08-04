Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on August 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 14, 2023.

NIKE (NKE) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.340 per share on the Company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on October 2, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business September 5, 2023.

UPS (UPS) announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.62 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares. The dividend is payable August 31, 2023, to shareowners of record on August 14, 2023.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share payable October 1, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 8, 2023.

Marriott International (MAR) declared a quarterly cash dividend of 52 cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on September 29, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 17, 2023.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AAPL, NKE, UPS, ADP, MAR

