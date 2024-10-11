Daily Dividend Report: ZTS,BK,FAST,CSWI,EQT

The Board of Directors of Zoetis has declared a dividend of $0.432 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024. The dividend will be paid on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, to all holders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

The Bank of New York Mellon, a global financial services company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends on its common and preferred stock. The quarterly common stock dividend of $0.47 per share is payable on November 1, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 21, 2024.

Fastenal reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.39 per share to be paid in cash on November 22, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 25, 2024. Except for share and per share information, dollar amounts are stated in millions. We began paying annual dividends in 1991, semi-annual dividends in 2003, and then expanded to quarterly dividends in 2011.

The Board of Directors of CSW Industrials today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents an increase of $0.03 per share, or approximately 14.3%, as compared to the declared dividend in the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on November 8, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 25, 2024.

EQT today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.1575 per share, payable on December 2, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 6, 2024.

