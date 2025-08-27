Zimmer Biomet Holdings, a global medical technology leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders for the third quarter of 2025. The cash dividend of $0.24 per share is payable on or about October 31, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2025.

Royal Bank of Canada announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.54 per share, payable on or after November 24, 2025, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 27, 2025.

Public Storage announced today that on August 26, 2025, our Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly common dividend of $3.00 per common share. All the dividends are payable on September 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2025.

TEGNA's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share, payable on October 1, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 5, 2025.

On August 26, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Farmers National Banc declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share. The common stock cash dividend will have a record date of September 12, 2025, and is payable to shareholders on September 30, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ZBH,RY,PSA,TGNA,FMNB

