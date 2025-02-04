Woodward today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.28 per share, an increase of 12% from the prior quarter's dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 6, 2025, for stockholders of record as of February 20, 2025.

FactSet, a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.04 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on March 20, 2025, to holders of record of FactSet's common stock at the close of business on February 28, 2025.

ADM's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $51.0 cents per share, up from $50.0 cents per share, on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 11, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 18, 2025. This is ADM's 93rd consecutive year of uninterrupted dividends.

Apollo Global Management has declared a cash dividend of $0.4625 per share of its Common Stock for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. This dividend will be paid on February 28, 2025 to holders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2025.

Cardinal Health announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.5056 per share out of the Company's capital surplus. The dividend will be payable on April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 1, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WWD,FDS,ADM,APO,CAH

