Watsco's Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $3.00 on each outstanding share of its Common and Class B common stock payable on January 30, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 16, 2026. Watsco has paid dividends to shareholders for 52 consecutive years.

Johnson & Johnson today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2026 of $1.30 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 10, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2026. The ex-dividend date is February 24, 2026.

GFL Environmental today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a cash dividend of US$0.0154 for each outstanding subordinate voting share and multiple voting share of the Company for the fourth quarter of 2025.

The cash dividend will be paid on January 30, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 13, 2026.

RPM International today announced that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.54 per share, payable on January 30, 2026, to stockholders of record as of January 16, 2026. RPM's last cash dividend increase of 6% in October 2025 marked RPM's 52nd consecutive year of increased cash dividends paid to its stockholders, which places RPM in an elite category of less than half of 1 percent of all publicly traded U.S. companies.

EMCOR Group today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per common share. The dividend will be paid on January 30, 2026 to stockholders of record as of January 14, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WSO,JNJ,GFL,RPM,EME

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.