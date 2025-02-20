Daily Dividend Report: WMT, TMO, SHW, O, A

Walmart (WMT) approved an annual cash dividend for fiscal year 2026 of $0.94 per share. This represents a 13 percent increase from the $0.83 per share paid for the last fiscal year. The fiscal year 2026 annual dividend of $0.94 per share will be paid in four quarterly installments of $0.235 per share.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 14, 2025. This reflects a 10% increase over the previous dividend payment of $0.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.79 per common share, an increase of 10.5% over the $0.715 paid in the same quarter in 2024, payable on March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 3, 2025.

Realty Income (O) has declared an increase in the company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.268 per share from $0.264 per share. The dividend is payable on March 14, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 3, 2025.

Agilent Technologies (A) announced a quarterly dividend of 24.8 cents per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be paid on April 23, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 1, 2025.

