The Board of Directors at Verizon Communications today declared a quarterly dividend of 67.75 cents per outstanding share, an increase of 1.25 cents per share from the previous quarter. The quarterly dividend is payable on November 1, 2024, to Verizon shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2024. This is the 18th consecutive year Verizon's Board has approved a quarterly dividend increase.

The Harley-Davidson Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.1725 per share for the third quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable September 27, 2024 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of September 16, 2024.

Sempra today announced that its board of directors has declared a $0.62 per share quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, which is payable Oct. 15, 2024, to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 26, 2024.

PulteGroup announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per common share payable October 2, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Hess today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on September 30, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2024. The dividend represents an approximate 14% increase compared to the dividend for the second quarter of 2024, which equals a 25 cent increase per share on an annualized basis.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: VZ,HOG,SRE,PHM,HES

