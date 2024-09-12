The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp has authorized a share repurchase program for up to $5 billion of the company's outstanding common stock beginning September 13, 2024. It also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per common share, payable October 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2024. This is an increase of 2 percent over the prior quarter. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $2.00 per common share.

Williams-Sonoma announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per share of common stock. Each stockholder of record as of the close of business on October 18, 2024 will be paid the cash dividend on November 22, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International has increased the company's regular quarterly dividend by 3.8% to an annualized rate of $5.40 per share. The new quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share, up from $1.30 per share, is payable on October 10, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 26, 2024. The ex-dividend date is September 26, 2024.

AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share as part of its ongoing quarterly dividend program. The dividend is payable on October 18, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 2, 2024.

Choice Hotels International, one of the world's leading lodging franchisors, announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.2875 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on October 16, 2024, to shareholders of record on October 1, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: USB,WSM,PM,ACM,CHH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.