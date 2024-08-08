Daily Dividend Report: UPS,GD,ADP,MFC,TRNO

UPS today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.63 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares. The dividend is payable September 5, 2024, to shareowners of record on August 19, 2024. Commitment to the dividend is one of UPS's core principles and a hallmark of the company's financial strength. UPS has either maintained or increased its dividend each year since going public in 1999.

The board of directors of General Dynamics today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.42 per share on the company's common stock, payable November 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on October 11, 2024.

The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.40 per share payable October 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 13, 2024.

Manulife's Board of Directors today announced a quarterly common shareholders' dividend of $0.40 per share on the common shares of Manulife, payable on and after September 19, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 21, 2024.

Terreno Realty, an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, declared a regular cash dividend for the quarter ending September 30, 2024 of $0.49 per common share, an increase of 8.9% over the prior dividend level. The dividend will be payable on October 11, 2024 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2024.

