Unum Group (UNM) Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.460 per share on its common stock to be paid August 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of July 25, 2025.

Paychex (PAYX) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Paychex common stock of $1.08 per share, payable on August 29, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 21, 2025.

Labcorp Holdings (LH) declared a cash dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 11, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 28, 2025.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for July 2025. The dividend is payable on August 11, 2025 to common stockholders of record as of July 31, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: UNM, PAYX, LH, AGNC

