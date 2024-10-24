The Board of Directors of Textron today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share on the company's Common Stock. All dividends will be paid on January 1, 2025 to holders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Charles Schwab declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable November 22, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.56 per share, payable on November 22, 2024, to stockholders of record on November 4, 2024.

The Board of Directors of The Cigna Group today declared a cash dividend of $1.40 per share of its common stock, payable on December 19, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 4, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.50 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024. The dividend equates to $6.00 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on January 10, 2025 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: TXT,SCHW,C,CI,ITW

