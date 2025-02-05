Daily Dividend Report: TT,BEN,CDW,SYK,SPG

Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, announced the Board of Directors has approved a 12% increase to the dividend, resulting in a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per ordinary share, or $3.76 per share annualized. The dividend is payable March 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on March 7, 2025. The Company has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

Franklin Resources announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.32 per share payable on April 11, 2025 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on March 31, 2025. The quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share is equivalent to the dividend paid for the prior quarter and represents a 3.2% increase over the quarterly dividend paid for the same quarter last year.

CDW, a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a $750 million increase to the Company's share repurchase program and declared a quarterly cash dividend. The cash dividend of $0.625 per common share will be paid on March 11, 2025 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 25, 2025. This amount represents a 1 percent increase over last year's dividend.

Stryker announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share payable April 30, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2025, representing an increase of 5.0% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter.

Today, Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $2.10 for the first quarter of 2025. This is an increase of $0.15, or 7.7% year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: TT,BEN,CDW,SYK,SPG

