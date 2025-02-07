T-Mobile announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.88 per share on its issued and outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable on June 12, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 30, 2025.

Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.77 per share of common stock payable on March 17, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2025.

AMETEK today announced its Board of Directors has approved an 11% increase in its quarterly cash dividend on common stock to $0.31 per share from $0.28 per share. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 14, 2025. This dividend increase will raise the indicated annual rate to $1.24 per share.

Delta Air Lines' Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 27, 2025, and will be paid on March 20, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Union Pacific has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.34 per share on the company's common stock, payable Mar. 31, 2025, to shareholders of record Feb. 28, 2025. Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 126 consecutive years.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: TMUS,MCD,AME,DAL,UNP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.