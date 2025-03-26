THOR Industries today announced that its Board of Directors approved, at its March 25, 2025, meeting, the payment of a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share. The regular cash dividend is payable on April 22, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2025.

The Worthington Enterprises Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share. The dividend is payable on June 27, 2025, to shareholders of record on June 13, 2025. The Company has paid a quarterly dividend since its initial public offering in 1968.

Simon R. Griffiths, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National, announced today that the board of directors of the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share. This quarterly payout results in an annualized dividend yield of 4.0% based on the March 24, 2025 closing price of the Company's common stock at $42.01 per share as reported by NASDAQ. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2025 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2025.

Invesco Mortgage Capital today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.34 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2025. The dividend will be paid on April 25, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 7, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of April 7, 2025.

Freeport announced today that its Board of Directors declared cash dividends of $0.15 per share on FCX's common stock payable on May 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of April 15, 2025. The declaration includes a base dividend of $0.075 per share and variable dividend of $0.075 per share in accordance with FCX's performance-based payout framework.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: THO,WOR,CAC,IVR,FCX

