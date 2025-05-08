Markets
Daily Dividend Report: SYK, COP, CME, UPS, CSX

May 08, 2025 — 11:13 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Stryker (SYK) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share payable July 31, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2025, representing an increase of 5.0% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter.

ConocoPhillips declared a second-quarter ordinary dividend of $0.78 per share payable June 2, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2025.

CME Group declared a second-quarter dividend of $1.25 per share. The dividend is payable June 25, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 9, 2025.

UPS (UPS) announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares. The dividend is payable June 5, 2025, to shareowners of record on May 19, 2025.

CSX Corp. (CSX) approved a $0.13 per share quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 13, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 30, 2025.

