Stryker (SYK) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share payable July 31, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2025, representing an increase of 5.0% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter.

ConocoPhillips declared a second-quarter ordinary dividend of $0.78 per share payable June 2, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2025.

CME Group declared a second-quarter dividend of $1.25 per share. The dividend is payable June 25, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 9, 2025.

UPS (UPS) announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares. The dividend is payable June 5, 2025, to shareowners of record on May 19, 2025.

CSX Corp. (CSX) approved a $0.13 per share quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 13, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 30, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SYK, COP, CME, UPS, CSX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.