Daily Dividend Report: SXT,CHCT,MATX,ALLE,GRC

The Board of Directors of Sensient Technologies has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.41 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on June 2, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 12, 2025.

Community Healthcare Trust today announced that its Board of Directors has increased its common stock cash dividend for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This dividend, in the amount of $0.47 per share, is payable on May 23, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 9, 2025. This dividend rate equates to an annualized dividend of $1.88 per share. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has increased its dividend every quarter since its Initial Public Offering.

The Board of Directors of Matson, a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, today declared a second quarter dividend of $0.34 per common share. The dividend will be paid on June 5, 2025 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 8, 2025.

The ALLETE board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 73 cents per share of common stock. On an annual basis, the dividend is equivalent to $2.92 per share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The regular quarterly dividend is payable June 1 to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business May 15, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Gorman-Rupp has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.185 per share on the common stock of the Company, payable June 10, 2025, to shareholders of record May 15, 2025. This will mark the 301st consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Gorman-Rupp.

