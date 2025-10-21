Daily Dividend Report: SUN,HII,ETN,BC,WHR

HII announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.38 per share, a $0.03 increase over the $1.35 per share dividend paid in each of the prior four quarters. The $1.38 per share dividend will be payable on Dec. 12, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 28, 2025.
The Board of Directors of intelligent power management company Eaton today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.04 per ordinary share. The dividend is payable November 21, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 6, 2025. Eaton has paid dividends on its shares every year since 1923.
The Board of Directors of Brunswick has approved a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.43 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2025, to the holders of such Common Stock of record at the close of business on November 26, 2025.
Today, the board of directors of Whirlpool declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2025.
