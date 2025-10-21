Daily Dividend Report: SUN,HII,ETN,BC,WHR

Sunoco announced that the Board of Directors of SUN's general partner declared a distribution of $0.9202 per common unit, or $3.6808 on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. This represents an increase of approximately 1.25%, or $0.0114 per common unit, as compared with the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This is the fourth consecutive quarterly increase in SUN's distribution and is consistent with SUN's capital allocation strategy and 2025 business outlook which includes an annual distribution growth rate of at least 5%. Since 2022, SUN has increased distributions by approximately 11% underscoring the Partnership's ongoing commitment to returning capital to its unitholders. The quarterly distribution will be paid on November 19, 2025, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on October 30, 2025.

HII announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.38 per share, a $0.03 increase over the $1.35 per share dividend paid in each of the prior four quarters. The $1.38 per share dividend will be payable on Dec. 12, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 28, 2025.

The Board of Directors of intelligent power management company Eaton today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.04 per ordinary share. The dividend is payable November 21, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 6, 2025. Eaton has paid dividends on its shares every year since 1923.

The Board of Directors of Brunswick has approved a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.43 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2025, to the holders of such Common Stock of record at the close of business on November 26, 2025.

Today, the board of directors of Whirlpool declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2025.

