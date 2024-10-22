Daily Dividend Report: SLG,GM,WFC,ETN,HXL

SL Green Realty, Manhattan's largest office landlord, today announced that its board of directors has declared a monthly ordinary dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock, which is the equivalent of an annualized dividend of $3.00 per share. The dividend is payable in cash on November 15, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2024.

General Motors announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a fourth-quarter 2024 cash dividend on the company's outstanding common stock of $0.12 per share payable Dec. 19, 2024, to all common shareholders of record as of the close of trading on Dec. 6, 2024.

Wells Fargo today announced its board of directors approved a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.40 per share, payable Dec. 1, 2024, to stockholders of record on Nov. 8, 2024.

The Board of Directors of intelligent power management company Eaton today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per ordinary share. The dividend is payable November 22, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 4, 2024. Eaton has paid dividends on its shares every year since 1923.

Hexcel announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share on the common stock of Hexcel, payable to stockholders of record as of November 1, 2024, with a payment date of November 8, 2024.

