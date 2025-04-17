SiriusXM announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of common stock. This regular quarterly dividend is payable in cash on May 28, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 9, 2025.

Prosperity Bancshares today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.58 per share for the second quarter of 2025, payable July 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 13, 2025.

Costco Wholesale today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock and approved a quarterly increase from $1.16 to $1.30 per share, $5.20 on an annualized basis. The quarterly dividend is payable May 16, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 2, 2025.

Community Financial System announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on July 10, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 13, 2025. The $0.46 cash dividend represents an annualized yield of 3.47% based on the closing share price of $53.08 on April 15, 2025.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of May 15, 2025. The dividend is payable on June 3, 2025. Jabil has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since May 15, 2006.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SIRI,PB,COST,CBU,JBL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.