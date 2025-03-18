Daily Dividend Report: SFSBS,MITT,LXP,CTRE,SCVL

ServisFirst Bancshares, the holding company for ServisFirst Bank, today announces: At a meeting held on March 17, 2025, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.335 per share, payable on April 9, 2025, to stockholders of record as of April 1, 2025.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust announced today that, on March 17, 2025, its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.20 per common share for the first quarter 2025, representing a 5.3% increase over the prior quarter dividend of $0.19 per common share. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2025. "We are pleased to announce a 5.3% increase in our quarterly common dividend to $0.20 per share as we continue to steadily increase our dividend to align with the earnings power of our investment portfolio and long-term return profile," said TJ Durkin, Chief Executive Officer and President.

LXP Industrial Trust, a real estate investment trust focused on Class A warehouse and distribution investments, today announced that it declared a regular common share dividend for the quarter ending March 31, 2025 of $0.135 per common share payable on or about April 15, 2025 to common shareholders of record as of March 31, 2025.

CareTrust REIT announced today that its Board of Directors has increased its quarterly common stock cash dividend from $0.29 to $0.335 per common share. The current dividend will be payable to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2025. The Company intends to pay the dividend on or about April 15, 2025.

Shoe Carnival, a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, representing a quarterly increase of 11.1 percent and an increased annualized dividend rate to $0.60 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be paid on April 21, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 7, 2025. "This marks our 52nd consecutive quarterly dividend and the 11th consecutive year we have increased the dividend. This new annualized dividend rate is a 238 percent increase compared to the rate paid to shareholders five years ago. The Board's decision to increase the quarterly dividend demonstrates our confidence in delivering growth and further enhancing shareholder returns," commented Mark Worden, Shoe Carnival's President and Chief Executive Officer.

