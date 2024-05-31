Science Applications International announced today that the company's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.37 per share of the company's common stock payable on July 26, 2024 to stockholders of record on July 12, 2024.

The Meta Platforms board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of the company's outstanding Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on June 26, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 14, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Wesco International today declared a quarterly cash dividend on all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock, in an amount equal to $0.4125 per share. The dividend is payable on June 28, 2024 to the holders of record of the common stock at the close of business on June 14, 2024.

RANGE RESOURCES today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the second quarter. A dividend of $0.08 per common share is payable on June 28, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2024.

NetApp, the intelligent data infrastructure company, confirmed the next cash dividend of $0.52 per share is to be paid on July 24, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 5, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: SAIC,META,WCC,RRC,NTAP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.