Daily Dividend Report: RYN,FELE,FMC,POR,NRG

Rayonier announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.285 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2024, to shareholders of record on September 16, 2024.

Franklin Electric announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share payable August 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 1, 2024.

FMC announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 58 cents per share, payable on October 17, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2024.

On July 19, 2024, the board of directors of Portland General Electric declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.50 per share. The company's dividend is evaluated based on capital requirements and financial performance. PGE targets a dividend payout ratio of 60 to 70% over the long term. The quarterly dividend is payable on or before October 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 24, 2024.

NRG Energy today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.4075 per share, or $1.63 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on August 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of August 1, 2024.

