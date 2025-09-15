Daily Dividend Report: RL,GGG,TRTX,PEGA,BSY

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.9125 per share on Ralph Lauren Common Stock. The dividend is payable on October 10, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 26, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Graco has declared a regular quarterly dividend of 27.5 cents per common share, payable on November 5, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 20, 2025. The company has approximately 165.7 million shares outstanding.

TPG RE Finance Trust today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.24 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2025. The dividend will be payable on October 24, 2025 to common stockholders of record as of September 26, 2025.

Pegasystems, The Enterprise Transformation Company—, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The Q4 2025 dividend will be paid on October 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of October 1, 2025.

Bentley Systems, the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.07 per share dividend for the third quarter of 2025. The cash dividend is payable on September 30, 2025, to all stockholders of record of Class A and Class B common stock as of the close of business on September 23, 2025.

