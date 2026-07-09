Daily Dividend Report: PSX,EFC,AGNC,UVE,HCI,UNM

The board of directors of Phillips 66 has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 18, 2026.

Ellington Financial announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.13 per share of common stock, payable on August 31, 2026 to common stockholders of record as of July 31, 2026.

AGNC Investment announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for July 2026. The dividend is payable on August 11, 2026 to common stockholders of record as of July 31, 2026.

Universal Insurance Holdings announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share of common stock, payable August 7, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2026.

The board of directors of HCI Group has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of 40 cents per common share. The dividend is scheduled to be paid September 18, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 21, 2026.

Effective July 9, 2026, the Unum Group Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.505 per share on its common stock to be paid August 14, 2026, to stockholders of record as of July 24, 2026.

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