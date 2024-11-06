Daily Dividend Report: PRU,UNH,ROP,ADP,MMM

Prudential Financial announced today the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share of Common Stock, payable on December 12, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 19, 2024.

The UnitedHealth board of directors has authorized payment of a cash dividend of $2.10 per share, to be paid on December 17, 2024, to all shareholders of record of UNH common stock as of the close of business December 9, 2024.

Roper Technologies announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.825 per share, payable on January 17, 2025 to stockholders of record as of January 3, 2025. This represents an increase of 10% over the dividend paid in each quarter of 2024, or an expected $0.30 increase on an annual basis, $0.075 on a quarterly basis. This is the thirty-second consecutive year in which Roper has increased its dividend.

The board of directors of ADP approved a $0.14 increase in the quarterly cash dividend to an annual rate of $6.16 per share, Maria Black, ADP's President and Chief Executive Officer, announced today. The increased cash dividend marks the 50th consecutive year in which ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management solutions, has raised its quarterly dividend. "Our dividend is a cornerstone of our long-standing commitment to our shareholders and this 10% increase signifies the Board's confidence in the financial strength of ADP", said Maria Black, President and CEO of ADP. "It's an exciting time as we mark our 50th consecutive year of dividend increases and celebrate 75 years of being at the forefront of workforce innovation. We are proud to be included among the elite group of 'Dividend Kings', who have a history of increasing dividends for at least 50 consecutive years, and we remain focused on continuing to deliver strong results for our shareholders." The new quarterly dividend rate of $1.54 per share will be distributed on January 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 13, 2024.

The 3M Board of Directors today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.70 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable Dec. 12, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 15, 2024. MMM has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

