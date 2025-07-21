On July 18, 2025, the board of directors of Portland General Electric declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.525 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on or before October 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 25, 2025.

Huntington Bancshares announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock of $0.155 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter. The common stock cash dividend is payable October 1, 2025, to shareholders of record on September 17, 2025.

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter of 2025, on July 15, 2025, the Domino's Pizza's Board of Directors declared a $1.74 per share quarterly dividend on its outstanding common stock for shareholders of record as of September 15, 2025, to be paid on September 30, 2025.

Rayonier announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.2725 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2025, to shareholders of record on September 16, 2025.

Five Star Bancorp, announced today the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company's voting common stock. The dividend is expected to be paid on August 11, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 4, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: POR,HBAN,DPZ,RYN,FSBC

