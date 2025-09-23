Pentair (PNR) will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on November 7, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 24, 2025. This is the 49th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

Hormel Foods (HRL) announced its quarterly dividend on the common stock, authorized by the Board of Directors at 29.00 cents ($0.29) a share on September 22, 2025, will be paid November 17, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 14, 2025.

U.S. Global Investors (GROW) approved payment of the $0.0075 per share per month dividend beginning in October 2025 and continuing through December 2025. The record dates are October 14, November 10 and December 15, and the payment dates will be October 27, November 24 and December 29.

Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share. The Company has declared 162 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 49 times. The dividend is payable on October 16, 2025, to owners of record on October 7, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PNR, HRL, GROW, GBCI

