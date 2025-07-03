The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.70 per share, an increase of $0.10 cents per share, or 6%, from the second quarter dividend of $1.60 per share. The dividend will be payable Aug. 5, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business July 15, 2025. "The increase in our dividend reflects our continued financial strength and our board's confidence in our strategy and outlook," said William S. Demchak, PNC chairman and chief executive officer.

Mesa Laboratories today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 29, 2025.

The board of directors of HCI Group has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend in the amount of 40 cents per common share. The dividend is scheduled to be paid September 19, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 15, 2025.

GFL Environmental today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has declared a cash dividend of US$0.0154 for each share of the Company for the second quarter of 2025. The cash dividend will be paid on July 31, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 14, 2025.

PennantPark Investment declares its monthly distribution for July 2025 of $0.08 per share, payable on August 1, 2025 to stockholders of record as of July 15, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PNC,MLAB,HCI,GFL,PNNT

