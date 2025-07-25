Daily Dividend Report: PEP,SUN,IR,ALE,HON

The Board of Directors of PepsiCo today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.4225 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 5 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $5.69 per share from $5.42 per share, which began with the June 2025 payment. This dividend is payable on September 30, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 5, 2025. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2025 marked the company's 53rd consecutive annual dividend increase.

Sunoco announced that the Board of Directors of SUN's general partner declared a distribution of $0.9088 per common unit, or $3.6352 on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. This represents an increase of approximately 1.25%, or $0.0112 per common unit, as compared with the quarter ended March 31, 2025. This is the third consecutive quarterly increase in SUN's distribution and is consistent with SUN's capital allocation strategy and 2025 business outlook which includes an annual distribution growth rate of at least 5%. Since 2022, SUN has increased distributions by approximately 10% underscoring the Partnership's ongoing commitment to returning capital to its unitholders. The quarterly distribution will be paid on August 19, 2025, to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 8, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Ingersoll Rand, a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions, declared today a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of common stock payable on September 4, 2025, to stockholders of record on August 14, 2025.

The ALLETE board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 73 cents per share of common stock. On an annual basis, the dividend is equivalent to $2.92 per share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The regular quarterly dividend is payable September 1 to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business August 15, 2025.

Honeywell today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.13 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 5, 2025, out of surplus to holders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PEP,SUN,IR,ALE,HON

