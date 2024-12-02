On November 29, 2024, PG&E declared its fourth-quarter 2024 regular cash dividend of $0.025 per share on the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Union Pacific has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.34 per share on the company's common stock, payable Dec. 30, 2024, to shareholders of record Dec. 9, 2024. Union Pacific has paid dividends on its common stock for 125 consecutive years.

RANGE RESOURCES today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the fourth quarter. A dividend of $0.08 per common share is payable on December 27, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2024.

Hampton Roads based TowneBank announced today that its Board of Directors declared its fourth-quarter shareholder cash dividend of $0.25 per common share payable on January 14, 2025, to shareholders of record on December 31, 2024.

The Harley-Davidson Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.1725 per share for the fourth quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable December 23, 2024 to the shareholders of record of the Company's common stock as of December 10, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: PCG,UNP,RRC,TOWN,HOG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.