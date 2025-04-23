Daily Dividend Report: OTIS,MET,PEG,TXT,NSC

The Otis Worldwide Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share of Otis' common stock, representing an 8% increase. The dividend will be payable on June 6, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2025. "We are pleased to announce a dividend increase for the fifth consecutive year, which demonstrates our commitment to creating value for our shareholders through our disciplined capital allocation strategy," said Judy Marks, Otis Chair, CEO and President. "Our dividend has increased approximately 110% since our spin in 2020, supported by the strength of our Service-driven business model.

MetLife, today announced that its board of directors has declared a second quarter 2025 common stock dividend of $0.5675 per share, an increase of 4.1% from the first quarter common stock dividend of $0.545 per share. MetLife has increased its common stock quarterly dividend at a 9.0% compound annual growth rate since 2011. The dividend will be payable on June 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 6, 2025. "The financial strength of MetLife enables us to increase our common dividend per share by 4.1%, providing a steady and growing income to investors during a period of economic uncertainty," said MetLife President and Chief Executive Officer Michel Khalaf.

The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise Group today declared a $0.63 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the company for the second quarter of 2025. All dividends for the second quarter are payable on or before June 30, 2025, to shareholders of record on June 9, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Textron has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share on the company's Common Stock. All dividends will be paid on July 1, 2025 to holders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025.

Norfolk Southern announced today a quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable May 20, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 2, 2025. The company has paid a dividend on its common stock for 171 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982.

