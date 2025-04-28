Daily Dividend Report: OKE,SCHW,GILD,SYY,PH

The board of directors of ONEOK today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share, unchanged from the previous quarter, resulting in an annualized dividend of $4.12 per share. The dividend is payable May 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business May 5, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Charles Schwab declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share. The dividend is payable May 23, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2025.

The Gilead Sciences Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable on June 27, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025.

Sysco today announced that the Board of Directors has approved a $0.03 increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.54 per share from the current $0.51 per share. The new dividend is payable for the first time on July 25, 2025, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on July 3, 2025. "The Board's decision to increase the dividend by 6% reflects Sysco's continued commitment to maintaining a healthy dividend payout ratio of 40% to 50% of adjusted EPS, while delivering long-term shareholder value and continuing our track record as a Dividend Aristocrat.

Parker Hannifin, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.80 per share of common stock to shareholders of record as of May 9, 2025. The dividend is payable June 6, 2025. The dividend represents a 10% increase over the previous quarterly cash dividend of $1.63 per common share and will be the 300th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company.

