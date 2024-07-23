News & Insights

Daily Dividend Report: NSC,GM,CMCSA,CR,CMS

July 23, 2024 — 12:00 pm EDT

Norfolk Southern announced Tuesday a quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable August 20, 2024, to shareholders of record on August 2, 2024. The company has paid a dividend on its common stock for 168 consecutive quarters since its formation in 1982.

General Motors announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a third-quarter 2024 cash dividend on the company's outstanding common stock of $0.12 per share payable Sept. 19, 2024, to all common shareholders of record as of the close of trading on Sept. 6, 2024.

Comcast announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.31 a share on the company's common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 23, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 2, 2024.

Crane today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $0.205 per share for the third quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable on September 11, 2024 to shareholders of record as of August 30, 2024.

The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock. The dividend for the common stock is 51.50 cents per share. It is payable Aug. 30, 2024, to shareholders of record on Aug. 2, 2024.

