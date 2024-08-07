Northern Oil and Gas today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock. NOG's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.42 per share, representing an 11% increase year-over-year and 5% sequential increase from the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on October 31, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 27, 2024.

The UnitedHealth Group board of directors has authorized payment of a cash dividend of $2.10 per share, to be paid on September 24, 2024, to all shareholders of record of UNH common stock as of the close of business September 16, 2024.

Stryker announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share payable October 31, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2024, representing an increase of 6.7% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter.

Suncor Energy's Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.545 per share on its common shares, payable September 25, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 4, 2024.

Prudential Financial announced today the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $1.30 per share of Common Stock, payable on September 12, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: NOG,UNH,SYK,SU,PRU

