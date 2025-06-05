Daily Dividend Report: NLY,TT,GD,SUI,ODC

The Board of Directors of Annaly Capital Management declared the second quarter 2025 common stock cash dividend of $0.70 per common share. This dividend is payable July 31, 2025, to common shareholders of record on June 30, 2025. The ex-dividend date is June 30, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Trane Technologies a global climate innovator, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per ordinary share, or $3.76 per share annualized. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 5, 2025. Since March of 2020, Trane Technologies has raised the quarterly dividend by 77 percent. Trane Technologies has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

The board of directors of General Dynamics today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share on the company's common stock, payable August 8, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 3, 2025.

Sun Communities, a real estate investment trust that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $1.04 per share of common stock for the second quarter of 2025. The distribution is payable on July 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Oil-Dri Corporation of America today declared a two and a half-cent increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend per share of Common Stock, marking the 22nd consecutive year of dividend growth. The approved dividends will be $0.18 per share of the Company's Common Stock and $0.135 per share of the Company's Class B Stock, an approximate 16% increase for both classes of stock. Oil-Dri has paid cash dividends continuously each year since 1974, demonstrating the Company's sustained fiscal strength and disciplined capital management over time. The cash dividends will be payable on August 22, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 8, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: NLY,TT,GD,SUI,ODC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.