Daily Dividend Report: NKE,KLAC,AAPL,IRM,ECL,MCK

NIKE announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.370 per share on the Company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on October 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business September 3, 2024.

The KLA Corporation Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.45 per share on its common stock, payable on Sept. 3, 2024 to KLA shareholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 15, 2024.

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on August 15, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Iron Mountain, a global leader in information management services, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.715 per share for the third quarter, payable on October 3, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 16, 2024.

The board of directors of Ecolab today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.57 per common share, to be paid October 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2024. Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 87 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of McKesson yesterday declared a regular dividend of $0.71 per share of common stock, a 15% increase from $0.62 per share in the prior quarter. The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2024, to stockholders of record on September 2, 2024.

