Daily Dividend Report: MRVL,NT,ACU,MGRC,HLIO

Marvell Technology, today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share of common stock payable on October 30, 2025 to shareholders of record as of October 10, 2025.

nVent Electric announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of US$0.20 per ordinary share on November 7, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 17, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Acme declared a cash dividend of 16 cents per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on October 23, 2025, to stockholders of record on the close of business on October 3, 2025.

McGrath RentCorp, a leading business-to-business rental company in North America, today announced the Board of Directors' declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.485 per common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The dividend will be payable on October 31, 2025 to all shareholders of record on October 17, 2025. The year 2025 marks 34 consecutive years that McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend to shareholders.

Helios Technologies, a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic control technologies, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share. Helios has declared consecutive quarterly dividends to its stockholders for over 28 years beginning with the first quarter 1997. The dividend will be payable on October 21, 2025, to stockholders of record as of October 7, 2025. Helios Technologies has approximately 33.2 million shares of common stock outstanding.

