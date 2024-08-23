PPL declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, of $0.2575 per share, payable Oct. 1, 2024, to shareowners of record as of Sept. 10, 2024.
Teradyne today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on September 27, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 5, 2024.
Mosaic announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 19, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 5, 2024.
Dillard's announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable November 4, 2024 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2024.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MO,PL,TER,MOS,DDS
