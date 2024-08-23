Altria Group today announced that our Board of Directors voted to increase our regular quarterly dividend by 4.1% to $1.02 per share versus the previous rate of $0.98 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 10, 2024 to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2024. The ex-dividend date is September 16, 2024. The new annualized dividend rate is $4.08 per share, representing a dividend yield of 7.9% based on our closing stock price of $51.81 on August 21, 2024. Today's dividend increase is consistent with our progressive dividend goal that targets mid-single digits dividend per share growth annually through 2028. This increase marks the 59th dividend increase in the past 55 years.

PPL declared a quarterly common stock dividend on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, of $0.2575 per share, payable Oct. 1, 2024, to shareowners of record as of Sept. 10, 2024.

Teradyne today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, payable on September 27, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 5, 2024.

Mosaic announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 19, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 5, 2024.

Dillard's announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable November 4, 2024 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MO,PL,TER,MOS,DDS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.