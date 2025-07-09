The Board of Directors of Marsh McLennan today declared a 10% increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.815 to $0.900 per share on outstanding common stock, payable on August 15, 2025, to stockholders of record on July 24, 2025.

MetLife today announced that its board of directors has declared a third quarter 2025 common stock dividend of $0.5675 per share. The dividend will be payable on Sept. 9, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 5, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Procter & Gamble declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0568 per share on the Common Stock and on the Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock of the Company, payable on or after August 15, 2025 to Common Stock shareowners of record at the close of business on July 18, 2025. P&G has been paying a dividend for 135 consecutive years since its incorporation in 1890 and has increased its dividend for 69 consecutive years.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that it has declared its 661st consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.269 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.228 per share, is payable on August 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of August 1, 2025.

PACCAR's Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of thirty-three cents per share, payable on September 4, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 14, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MMC,MET,PG,O,PCAR

