Daily Dividend Report: MLM,O,MDT,MUSA,ORI

Martin Marietta Materials today announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in its quarterly cash dividend, raising it from $0.79 per share to $0.83 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. This dividend, representing a cash dividend of $3.32 per share on an annualized basis, is payable September 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2025.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that it has declared its 662nd consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.269 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.228 per share, is payable on September 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of September 2, 2025.

The board of directors of Medtronic on Thursday, August 14, 2025, approved the company's cash dividend for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 of $0.71 per ordinary share. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend increase announcement made by the company in May 2025. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 48 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on October 17, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 26, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Murphy USA today declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Common Stock of Murphy USA of $0.53 per share, or $2.12 per share on an annualized basis, reflecting a 6% increase from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on September 4, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 25, 2025.

Old Republic International today announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 29 cents per share. This dividend is payable on September 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on September 5, 2025. Subject to Board approval of each quarter's new rate, the full year's cash dividend will amount to $1.16 per share compared to $1.06 per share paid in 2024, a 9.4% increase. 2025 marks the 44th consecutive year that Old Republic has increased its regular cash dividend and the 84th year of uninterrupted regular cash dividend payments.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MLM,O,MDT,MUSA,ORI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.